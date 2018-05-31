Paramedics battle to save man after dinghy river rescue

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Submitted Submitted

A 73-year-old man has been pulled out of the river Wensum and taken to hospital after reports that he got into difficulties while on a dinghy.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There are reports that members of the public helped to get the man out of the river, next to Hellesdon Mill Lane, after which paramedics carried out emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

Norfolk police said they were called to the scene by paramedics at just after 12.30pm today.

They said there were reports that the man had been rescued from the river. It is believed he had been on a dinghy with another person and that members of the public helped to get him out of the water.

Police said the man had received CPR at the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We can confirm that an ambulance attended the scene at 12.35pm and transported a 73-year-old man to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

His condition is not known, but police are still at the scene.