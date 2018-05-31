Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Paramedics battle to save man after dinghy river rescue

PUBLISHED: 14:27 24 July 2018 | UPDATED: 14:57 24 July 2018

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Submitted

Emergency services at the scene. Pic: Submitted

Submitted

A 73-year-old man has been pulled out of the river Wensum and taken to hospital after reports that he got into difficulties while on a dinghy.

There are reports that members of the public helped to get the man out of the river, next to Hellesdon Mill Lane, after which paramedics carried out emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

Norfolk police said they were called to the scene by paramedics at just after 12.30pm today.

They said there were reports that the man had been rescued from the river. It is believed he had been on a dinghy with another person and that members of the public helped to get him out of the water.

Police said the man had received CPR at the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We can confirm that an ambulance attended the scene at 12.35pm and transported a 73-year-old man to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

His condition is not known, but police are still at the scene.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists