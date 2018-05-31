Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Starbucks start charging 5p for paper cups

PUBLISHED: 16:09 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 16:09 27 July 2018

Starbucks now charge 5p extra on orders in paper cups. PHOTO: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Starbucks now charge 5p extra on orders in paper cups. PHOTO: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

As of yesterday any drink purchased in a paper cup from the famous coffee chain will come with an additional 5p charge.

The new fee applies to all 950 UK stores, including those on St Stephens Street and Haymarket in Norwich as well as the Castle Mall.

The national roll-out comes after the charge was introduced on a trial basis in 35 London stores. Starbucks say that the three-month trial increased the number of customers who bought reusable cups into the store and reduced waste.

Starbucks has also announced it will eliminate single-use plastic straws globally by 2020. A new strawless lid will become the standard lid for all iced coffee, tea and espresso drinks, and is already available in 150 European stores, including those in the UK.

Proceeds from the 5p paper cup charge will go to the environmental charity Hubbub for projects to reduce UK plastic pollution.

Customers using reusable cups will continue to receive a 25p discount.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists