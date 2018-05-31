Starbucks start charging 5p for paper cups

Starbucks now charge 5p extra on orders in paper cups. PHOTO: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

As of yesterday any drink purchased in a paper cup from the famous coffee chain will come with an additional 5p charge.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new fee applies to all 950 UK stores, including those on St Stephens Street and Haymarket in Norwich as well as the Castle Mall.

The national roll-out comes after the charge was introduced on a trial basis in 35 London stores. Starbucks say that the three-month trial increased the number of customers who bought reusable cups into the store and reduced waste.

Starbucks has also announced it will eliminate single-use plastic straws globally by 2020. A new strawless lid will become the standard lid for all iced coffee, tea and espresso drinks, and is already available in 150 European stores, including those in the UK.

Proceeds from the 5p paper cup charge will go to the environmental charity Hubbub for projects to reduce UK plastic pollution.

Customers using reusable cups will continue to receive a 25p discount.