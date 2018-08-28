Video

Take a look inside Panda - Norwich’s new prosecco and wine bar

Team of Panda behind the bar

Raise your glasses in the air as a new prosecco and wine bar opens its doors in Norwich this weekend.

Samantha, owner, sitting at the bar of Panda

Panda is the replacement for the Norwich Tap House at 8 Redwell Street and will be open for business from this Saturday at midday.

The transformed bar will boast over 40 varieties of wine alongside, prosecco, cocktails and craft beer.

The upstairs area has a large bar and seating area and a deli at the back which will serve cured meats and cheeses and they plan to serve takeaway breakfasts, lunches and coffee in the coming weeks.

Downstairs there is a crypt lit by candlelight with neon signs adorning the walls.

The bar has been created by Samantha Elliott, who has a background in finance, alongside her business partner who is the landlord of the building.

Miss Elliott said: “The landlord Ken Turner has had the building for a lot of years so it’s something very close to his heart and when he first started to understand the concept and saw the design ideas he was really keen to get on board and he’s also very fond of wine and cheese.

“I am really excited about opening and although my background is in finance I’ve always enjoyed design and am keen to run the deli side.

“I’d started to do accounting for pubs and hospitality venues and am someone who loves to socialise.

Panda in Redwell Street

“The bar is an amalgamation of all the places I’ve been to which I love.

“For example the wood and the stag horns are inspired by a bar I went to in the alps.”

Miss Elliot also says it will look very different to the Norwich Tap House which shut its doors without warning in January.

She added: “The space needed to be brightened up and now there is lots of colour and light and I’ve tried to keep things different.

Panda bar

“I’ve got a lot of love for the building its just so beautiful and the branding has been done by Jake Evans of JOK Design in Norwich.

“It’s all the things I love in life - prosecco, wine and cheese.”

Panda opens this Saturday September 15 from 12pm to 12am.

Panda bar