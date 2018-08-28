Dedicated animal ambulance receives boost from lottery

The PACT Animal Ambulance.

An 24 hour animal ambulance has been given a financial boost thanks to lottery players.

Baby tawny owl rescued by the PACT Animal Ambulance.

PACT Animal Sanctuary has been given more than £500 after people playing the Our Breckland Lottery selected the organisation as their chosen beneficiary.

Our Breckland Lottery is a weekly online lottery created to support local causes with 60pc of the earnings going to charity or registered community groups.

Paul Claussen, executive member place for Breckland Council said: “I am delighted that the Our Breckland lottery is supporting the PACT Animal ambulance, one of many local charities benefitting from this local lottery initiative.

“PACT is a great organisation and I hope it continues to improve the well-being of unfortunate animals for many years to come.”

In 2017 PACT made a difference to 2,494 animals, domestic and wildlife, rescuing 876 domestic animals and rehoming 700.