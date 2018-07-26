Norwich Oxfam shop to close for refit

Oxfam, Magdalen Street, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2014

The Oxfam shop in Magdalen Street, Norwich is closing its doors for three weeks on Saturday from 3pm for a major refit.

The store, which was last revamped over 20 years ago, will be given a trendy boutique feel, with the dated carpet being replaced by stylish solid wooden flooring and the inefficient lighting system exchanged for environmentally friendly lighting.

Over the weekend a team of 25 staff and volunteers from several Oxfam shops throughout East Anglia, as far afield as Ipswich and Southend, and the charity running club GoodGym, will be dismantling the shop ready for contractors to move in.

The final week will be spent setting up the shop.

Deputy shop manager Emma Jones said: “We really couldn’t do any of our fabulous work without the pure dedication of our volunteers and the generosity of our donors and customers. Our shop has a strong sense of community that really makes all the hard work so enjoyable and worthwhile.”

A grand re-opening of the new-look shop will be held on Saturday, August 18 at 10am with free Fairtrade Divine chocolate for the first 100 customers and a range of refreshed donated stock to browse.