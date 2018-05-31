Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Overnight resurfacing work to start in Eaton

PUBLISHED: 19:41 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 19:41 10 August 2018

Traffic at Eaton viewed from Church Lane at the junction with Eaton Street to the left and right, and Bluebell Road straight on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Traffic at Eaton viewed from Church Lane at the junction with Eaton Street to the left and right, and Bluebell Road straight on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Overnight resurfacing work will start on Monday and continue until the end of the month in Eaton village centre.

The work will include carriageway resurfacing of the centre, including the Eaton Street crossroads and its approaches.

Two speed tables will also be put in at new crossing points.

It is expected the work will be noisy, but Norfolk County Council said this would only be for the first week of the closure and would have an 11pm cut off.

It means the crossroads will be closed from 7pm to 7am until August 31, with diversions in place.

Access to Church Lane and for residents and pedestrians will continue.

During the daytime traffic management will continue as before while construction of the rest of the scheme takes place.

And the closure of the Eaton slip road will also continue until August 29, unless it is possible to open earlier.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists