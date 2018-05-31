Overnight resurfacing work to start in Eaton

Traffic at Eaton viewed from Church Lane at the junction with Eaton Street to the left and right, and Bluebell Road straight on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Overnight resurfacing work will start on Monday and continue until the end of the month in Eaton village centre.

The work will include carriageway resurfacing of the centre, including the Eaton Street crossroads and its approaches.

Two speed tables will also be put in at new crossing points.

It is expected the work will be noisy, but Norfolk County Council said this would only be for the first week of the closure and would have an 11pm cut off.

It means the crossroads will be closed from 7pm to 7am until August 31, with diversions in place.

Access to Church Lane and for residents and pedestrians will continue.

During the daytime traffic management will continue as before while construction of the rest of the scheme takes place.

And the closure of the Eaton slip road will also continue until August 29, unless it is possible to open earlier.