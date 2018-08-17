Search

Overnight closures scheduled on St Crispins road due to new crossing installation

17 August, 2018 - 13:43
The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

The roundabout of St Crispins Road with Pitt Street. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A new pedestrian and cycle crossing at St Crispins Road in Norwich will soon be open for use, after the final phase of road works are completed.

The work will see overnight closures between 7pm to 7am between Pitt Street and Barrack Street roundabouts on St Crispins Road from August 20 to 26.

Pedestrians and cyclists will also have to use crossing facilities near the junction with Oak Street, or cross the ring road via Magdalen Street.

Once the work is fully completed on August 28, the crossing will be opened, creating a link across the ring road between St Georges Street and Botolph Street.

Councillor John Fisher, Norfolk County Council’s chair of Norwich highways agency committee, said: “I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while work on this busy section of the road network has taken place. I’m sure the replacement of the old subway with the new toucan crossing will be a welcome change for everyone who uses the area.”

