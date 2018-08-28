Outdoor centre conquer three mountains for Nelson’s Journey



The team from a north Norfolk outdoor centre conquered three mountains in three days and raised £5,000 for a charity based near Norwich.



A total of 26 people from Hilltop Outdoor Centre, in Sheringham, climbed up Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon to raise money for Nelson’s Journey, which has its headquarters in Little Plumstead.

The charity supports children and young people who have experienced the death of a loved one.



Oliver Read, operations director at Hilltop Outdoor Centre, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received and the generosity of sponsorship from friends, family, suppliers and customers of Hilltop.”

Simon Wright, chief executive at Nelson’s Journey said “Funds raised by Hilltop and the other 19 businesses will support the employment costs of a child bereavement support worker, helping to ensure we can continue to provide our free support to Norfolk’s families.”



