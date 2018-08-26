Video

Revealed: Late night opening times for new Castle Mall bowling alley

Late night opening times for a new bowling alley and leisure centre in Norwich have been revealed in the licensing application for the £2m development.

Castle Mall confirmed over the weekend that a leisure area, including a ten-pin bowling alley and an obstacle assault course, will be opening in the shopping centre next summer.

The partnership with Superbowl UK will also include a Crazy Club soft play centre, a SEGA prize zone arcade, a food diner and bar.

Now the licensing application for the new leisure centre has been published and reveals plans to open until 12.30am during the week and 1.30am at weekends.

The application, submitted by Leisure Licence Ltd, states plans for live music and the sale of alcohol until 12am on weekdays and 1am at the weekend.

It states: “The primary use of the premises shall be as a bowling alley and entertainment centre and not as a nightclub or predominately as a drinking establishment.”

Company Director at Superbowl UK, Kate Quaintance-Blackford, said she believes the late opening hours will increase footfall.

“Superbowl UK Norwich presents us with an exciting opportunity to bring our distinctive brand of family entertainment to Norfolk, where we believe it will prove extremely popular,” she said. “The unit is in a prominent location within Castle Mall and we’re confident our late opening hours will drive footfall during off-peak periods such as weekday evenings and enhance Norwich’s leisure offering.”

The leisure area is the latest stage of the evolution of the shopping centre. Earlier this month it was announced that three more restaurants were on their way at the Timberhill Terrace food area.

Veeno will open its doors to the public in September, with steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee and British-inspired Babel expected to finally move in and begin service before November. They will join Mexican restaurant Cocina, which has been the only restaurant open in the revamped section for the past year.

Robert Bradley, centre manager of Castle Mall, said the new leisure complex will complement the new restaurants.

“We are always looking at ways to improve the fun-filled activities for family and friends that are provided at Castle Mall and believe that Superbowl UK will be an excellent addition to the centre,” he said. “It will complement the new dining offers that are opening on Timberhill Terrace and is in line with our overall strategy to transform Castle Mall into Norwich’s first choice for shopping, dining and leisure.”

Members of the public have until September 20 to comment on the licensing application.