OPEN Youth Trust sponsors Old Catton junior football club

PUBLISHED: 18:04 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:08 29 August 2018

Old Catton Tigers U11's Junior FC in their sponsored kit . Photo: Simon Powell

Old Catton Tigers U11’s Junior FC in their sponsored kit . Photo: Simon Powell

Archant

The OPEN Youth Trust is to sponsor the kit of an Old Catton football club this season.

Old Catton Tigers U11’s Junior Football Club was chosen by the Norwich charity because of its work with young people in the area.

The club has more than 350 members and 23 registered teams.

John Gordon-Saker, OPEN’s chief executive, said: “OPEN’s core message is all about supporting young people in their endeavours, so when the opportunity to sponsor the team came up it was an easy decision.

“It was the perfect chance to help young people to do what they love, and we wish the Tigers all the best in their matches to come.”

Simon Powell, the Tigers U11’s manager, said: “The kit looks great and the kids are looking forward to playing in it.”

The U11’s first match will be on September 9 against Hellesdon.

