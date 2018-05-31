Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Youth trust prepares for glamorous fundraising dinner

PUBLISHED: 16:25 18 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 18 August 2018

OPEN Youth Trust Fundraiser 2017. PHOTO: Simon Finlay Photographer

OPEN Youth Trust Fundraiser 2017. PHOTO: Simon Finlay Photographer

Simon Finlay Photographer

A youth trust is inviting members of the public to celebrate 250 years of circus with a Big Top Fundraising Dinner.

The OPEN Youth Trust is promising a night of first-class entertainment, food from Proudly Norfolk, a charity raffle and auction, the charity’s finest young performers for a one-night-only circus experience on November 1.

Tickets are priced at £500 per table of eight and includes entertainment, a three-course dinner and four bottles of wine. A limited number of tables of ten are available upon request.

The charity are also looking for high quality prizes and sponsors for the evening.

For further information about sponsorship packages, to book a table or donate, contact Harriet Davies at harriet@opennorwich.org.uk or call 01603 252112.

All proceeds go to OPEN, which helps young people in Norfolk, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists