Tickets selling fast for this year’s Oktoberfest Norwich at OPEN

The Real Oktoberfest at OPEN, Norwich 2017. Photo credit: Simon Finlay Photography Copyright Simon Finlay 2017

VIP and standard tickets are still available for this year’s Oktoberfest at OPEN in Norwich.

The venue, at Bank Plain, will be transformed for a second successive year into a traditional German Bierkeller this October.

The festival will feature a range of German beers and food, split across four sessions from Thursday, October 11 to Saturday, October 13.

More than 2,000 tickets have been sold so far for the 2018 event, with only a limited number of standard tickets available for all four sessions.

VIP tickets are only available for the afternoon of Saturday, October 13, having already sold out for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening.

Last year’s event saw more than 15,000 pints drunk and 1,234 nine-inch-long Bratwursts sold.

Beers on tap this year include Bavarian Bitburger, Konig and Benediktiner Hell.

Organisers have ordered twice as many barrels of Benediktiner Hell this year due to it being so popular in 2017.

But there will also be a non-alcoholic option available - Bitburger Drive - plus a dedicated gin and prosecco bar and soft drinks available.

John Gordon-Saker, chief executive officer at OPEN Norwich, said: “OPEN’s iconic building at the heart of Norwich on Bank Plain will be transformed into a traditional German Bierkeller, where people can experience authentic, quality Bavarian beer and food.

“Entertainment will be provided once again by classic German oompah band The Bavarian Strollers, who proved such a smash hit last year, and Norwich’s best party band NightTrain, who will again include in their sets a selection of Euro-Pop anthems.”

This year’s Oktoberfest sessions are on from 6pm to 11pm on Thursday, October 11 and Friday, October 12.

On Saturday, October 13, there will be two sessions from 12 midday to 4.30pm and 6pm to 11pm.

Tickets prices start at £10, plus a £1 booking fee.

Every ticketholder will also receive on entry a free commemorative Oktoberfest beer stein.

To take advantage of our reader deal of two standard tickets for the price of one, click the link below and enter the following code for your choice of session: https://opennorwich.ticketsolve.com/shows/873580194?_ga=2.170742880.1398259380.1536070085-1646750914.1536070085)

October 12 6pm Code: OFE1210EDP

Octoper 13 12pm Code: OFA1310EDP

The reader deal entitles entry for two people for the price of one.

Both guests will receive a free stein and venue map/menu/price list on entry.

The number of tickets on offer is limited and based on a first come first served basis and will expire on October 5, 2018.

Refunds will only be offered should the event be cancelled.

Money raised from the event will be donated to the OPEN Youth Trust which enables the charity to offer a diverse range of different activities, most of which are free to attend for young people up to 25 years.