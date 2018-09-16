Open day for Norwich FarmShare highlights growing community

Open Day for Norwich FarmShare at Whitlingham Nurseries. Picture: Simeon Jackson Picture: Simeon Jackson

The first harvest of a community farming project at its new home was marked with an open day.

Norwich FarmShare was launched in 2010 and was originally based at the Postwick Park and Ride site.

But it had to leave that site and now, following a successful crowdfunding campaign, has three acres of land at Whitlingham.

On Saturday, people had the chance to see what the project is all about when it hosted the open day, which featured workshops, farming activities and music.

Bee Springwood, chair of Farmshare’s volunteer board said: “FarmShare has great potential to improve lives, whether it’s through eating more healthily, learning new skills, spending time outdoors, or just being part of a big-hearted community.”

Anyone can join Norwich FarmShare for a monthly subscription of £2 and can then buy the groceries at a weekly hub.

Details at www.norwichfarmshare.co.uk