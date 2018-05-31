Online fundraising page set up in memory of Norwich sportsman who died in industrial incident

Rob Cranston, second from left, with wife Claire and sons Owen and Lewis. A fundraising page has been set up in his memory. Picture: Family submit/Go Fund Me Archant

A fundraising page has been set up in memory of a popular sportsman and father-of-two who died in an industrial accident.

Briar Chemicals in Norwich where Rob Cranston died in a suspected explosion on Friday, July 26. Picture: Luke Powell Briar Chemicals in Norwich where Rob Cranston died in a suspected explosion on Friday, July 26. Picture: Luke Powell

Jack Pye has set up the Go Fund Me page in memory of Rob Cranston, who died after the incident at Briar Chemicals in Norwich on Friday.

Mr Cranston, 46, was a well-known cricketer, and tributes since his death have described him as a “first-rate man”, “talented sportsman and superb team-mate”.

On the online fundraising page, Mr Pye, a friend of the family, said: “Rob Cranston meant so much to his family and all his friends, he was a gentleman, a great sportsman, an amazing husband to Claire and a great father to his two sons Lewis and Owen.

“Rob played many sports and was part of several clubs throughout Norfolk and was an asset to any team. His sons followed in his footsteps in these sports and make him proud in their achievements.

Police were called to Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road at about 3.10pm on Friday (July 27) to reports of an explosion. Photo: Luke Powell Police were called to Briar Chemicals on Sweet Briar Road at about 3.10pm on Friday (July 27) to reports of an explosion. Photo: Luke Powell

“He passed on his brilliant sporting manner to both of them and they have always been a pleasure to talk to, play with and against.”

He said the page was set up to raise money for any costs needed to give Mr Cranston “the send off he deserves”, and to support his family.

By 4.30pm on Monday, just two hours after it was set up, the page had already surpassed its original £500 target, which was increased to £1,000.

Mr Cranston, a former Hewett School pupil, grew up in Lakenham, Norwich, and lived off Hall Road in the area.

Paying tribute, John Chilvers, Eaton Cricket Club captain and close friend of Mr Cranston, said on Saturday: “He was a first-rate man who was honest, straight-forward and did everything to the best of his ability. He was a talented sportsman and superb team-mate.”

Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident, which came amid reports of an explosion at the site.

Officers confirmed it was not chemical related, and both Briar Chemicals and Pruce Newman, who employed Mr Cranston at the Sweet Briar Road site, have since paid tribute to a well-liked and respected colleague.

To donate, click here.