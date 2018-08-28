New disability physical activity sessions launch in Norfolk

Young disabled people will be able to get more active in their local day centres thanks to the newly launched On the Move programme.

The initiative aims to deliver activity sessions to an estimated 1,500 disabled young adults in Norfolk over the next four years.

Phase one of the programme will begin with a series of 10-week activity sessions at five locations.

They include the Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Holt Independence Matters day centres, the NANSA centre in Norwich and the Headway day centre in Great Yarmouth.

Active Norfolk secured almost £290,000 of Sport England Core Markets funding for the On the Move programme.

It is the most significant level of disability sport funding to be brought into the county in the past 10 years, and will provide much-needed support to cash-strapped adult social care services.

The first phase of the four-year project began on Tuesday, with another 10 locations coming in 2019, including day centres in Breckland and South Norfolk.

Almost 100 day centres, sports clubs and leisure centres will be taking part in the county-wide project.

Active Norfolk has commissioned Norwich-based social enterprise EPIC (Exercising People in Communities) to deliver the first round of sessions.

Trainers from EPIC will first conduct taster sessions and service user consultations, then deliver a tailored 10-week package of physical activity sessions.

After that, the activity sessions will be continued in-house through upskilling identified Sporting Champions within each centre.

A web-based mapping directory has been created to help disabled people identify centres with available activities.

The directory can be found at www.activenorfolk.org/onthemove

Ellen Vanlint, disability project officer at Active Norfolk, said: “On the Move will have a real impact on local sporting opportunities and the awareness of their locations, whilst supporting some of the adult care providers in Norfolk to offer more active opportunities to the benefit of their customers.”

Disability organisations interested in being part of On The Move can contact Ellen Vanlint on 01603 731 566 or at ellen.vanlint@activenorfolk.org