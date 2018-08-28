Search

Olly Murs visits Norwich for the Thurlow Nunn Football Awards

PUBLISHED: 20:40 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:40 29 August 2018

Popstar Olly Murs at theThurlow Nunn League Football Awards ceremony. Picture: Thurlow Nunn

Popstar Olly Murs at theThurlow Nunn League Football Awards ceremony. Picture: Thurlow Nunn

Archant

Olly Murs has visited Norwich to attend the Thurlow Nunn League Football Awards ceremony.

The star travelled from Los Angeles to attend the awards, which where hosted by the Hall Road branch of Thurlow Nunn.

Representing Coggeshall Town FC, which he co-owns, Mr Murs saw his team crowned champions of the tournament’s Premier League.

Other prizes awarded on the night included the Premier Division Champions, Premier Division Runners Up and League Challenge Cup.

Gary Osborn, Thurlow Nunn director said: “We are immensely proud to sponsor the league and it is a pleasure to see how it brings so many smiles to players and fans across the Eastern counties. I would like to thank Olly for coming all the way to Norwich to join us and of course congratulations to the Coggeshall team on their great achievement.”

The Thurlow Nunn Football League consists of clubs in the Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Eastern Cambridgeshire areas.

