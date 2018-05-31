Video

Lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas is recruiting for first Norfolk store



Oliver Bonas is on the lookout for staff for its new shop opening in the county.

The hip chain has over 70 stores across the capital and in locations around the UK including Cambridge, Oxford and Manchester.

The shop sells women’s clothing, jewellery, accessories and homeware and is set to open in Norwich.

Although the exact location and opening date is unknown the brand is recruiting for an assistant manager in the NR1 postcode.

The ideal candidate needs to have experience in retail management and be ‘positive, vibrant and ready to take on anything.’

The first Oliver Bonas opened in 1993 in London by Oliver Tress and stocked products from trade shows and as the company grew it began to create its own products.

Paul McCarthy, centre manager at intu Chapelfield, said: “We’re constantly talking to lots of retailers, cafes and restaurants, with the aim of bringing new brands and experiences to our already exciting mix of stores.

“We will always happily share news once store openings are confirmed.”

Oliver Bonas declined to comment.