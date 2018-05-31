Plans to convert old Norwich furniture shop into takeaway attract objections

Concerns over potential noise, litter, smell and parking problems have been raised over new takeaway plans.

A change of use application has been submitted to Norwich City Council to turn the former second-hand furniture shop, Tilly’s - on the corner of Magdalen Road and Shipstone Road - into a hot food restaurant.

The Shawarma eatery is the idea of Chalank Nasim and if approved it would be close to Victorian terraces, the Stanley Arms pub, an osteopath clinic and the Stepping Stones day care centre which helps people with learning disabilities.

It would include a new ventilation ducting system on the outside - to address concerns of noise and smell - and the sign would not be lit up, according to a planning statement.

The restaurant application, which has attracted 20 objections on the council website, would not offer on-site parking and would open Monday-Sunday noon-11pm.

One objector wrote: “Takeaway would not be in keeping with the peaceful residential environment. There are other existing takeaways and fast food establishments further down on Magdalen Street - we do not need or want this disturbance up here.

“Other types of daytime retail premises would be acceptable and suitable, in keeping with what was already there.”

Another wrote: “Parking would be very difficult as it’s permit parking and the traffic up Magdalen Road is usually very congested.

“The smell from air ducts would be horrendous for nearby residences and the effect of people congregating on the pavement as they queue for the takeaways would be intimidating for local people walking past to work or home especially in the evening.”

The planning statement said the proposal “would serve the population of the local area and the majority of visitors would arrive on foot. For those customers arriving by car there is a 30 mins waiting restriction to the south of the site”.

It added said the applicant was happy to provide parking spaces for customers and there was space for bikes to park up.

It added the new restaurant would “offer a different product within Norwich which is characterised by Doner Kebab style restaurants” as well as providing “diversity” and an “increased choice of facilities” for residents.