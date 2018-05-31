Popular Norwich pub reopens six-figure refurbishment

A popular Norwich pub has reopened following a six-figure refurbishment.

The Lord Mayor of Norwich, Martin Schmierer, did the honours of officially reopening the Woolpack on Golden Ball Street last week.

As part of the investment, owners Greene King introduced a lighter colour scheme with tiled walls, signature pieces of furniture and contemporary flooring. Photos from the relaunch show a modern look with all the traditional pub features retained including a pool table and multiple screens for sports.

The bar has also been completely refurbished, with the introduction of a wider selection of local and national ales, plus world beers.

Ian Judge, general manager at the Woolpack, said: “The Woolpack is at the heart of the Norwich community, so we are excited to be able to offer a place where locals can enjoy a drink or meal in enhanced surroundings.

“The opening was a real success, and we were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Norwich, Martin Schmierer, to officially open the Woolpack.

“We’ve already had some great feedback on the delicious menu and the fantastic interior, so we look forward to welcoming more guests in the coming weeks.”

The pub has also unveiled a new menu featuring a range of seasonal dishes and traditional Sunday roasts.

The extensive renovation work on the Woolpack began on July 9 and was completed in less than one month. Prior to that, like many pubs in Norwich, it had hosted World Cup Screenings for England fans and it continues to be a hub of activity, having hosted a family fun day over the weekend.

