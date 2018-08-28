Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich pub’s unwanted umbrella will put dogs in the shade

PUBLISHED: 15:45 16 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 16 September 2018

Mike Lorenz, owner of the Whalebone Freehouse in Norwich (left), next to Steve Fiske, general manager of the Whalebone Freehouse, Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Mike Lorenz, owner of the Whalebone Freehouse in Norwich (left), next to Steve Fiske, general manager of the Whalebone Freehouse, Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

A pub is helping out a charity which looks after rescued dogs, by donating a giant umbrella to keep the animals cool on sunny days.

The Whalebone Free House in Magdalen Road in Norwich no longer needs the two four metre square brollies.

They had covered the terrace at the pub since 2006, but have been replaced.

One of the umbrellas has been donated, while the other is up for sealed bids from customers, with the proceeds going to Marsham-based Safe Rescue for Dogs.

The charity rescues and looks after abandoned dogs from Romania before finding them new foster homes.

Pub owner Mike Lorenz said the 60-seat terrace now had a new retractable roof, which would be in place for the Whalebone’s third German beer festival, which runs for three days starting on Friday.

Of the donation to Safe Rescue For Dogs, Mr Lorenz said: “As a dog friendly pub we couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate recipient.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body found in River Yare believed to be that of missing man Tony Green

Tony Green. Picture: Margret Green

Six Norfolk police officers assaulted in night of ‘shocking violence’

Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation. Picture Andy Symonds

Hundreds set to attend candlelit vigil in memory of Norwich nightclub ower Ibish Peri

Ibish Peri. Photo: Richard Smee

Video: Pub in Norwich’s Golden Triangle set to close

Landlord Oscar Gerdes behind the bar at the Garden House in Pembroke Road, which is closing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Options for ‘missing link’ to connect NDR to A47 to be revealed

Options for a Western Link, to connect the Northern Distributor Road to the A47 to the west of the city are due to be revealed in November. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists
Local Guide