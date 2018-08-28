Norwich pub’s unwanted umbrella will put dogs in the shade

Mike Lorenz, owner of the Whalebone Freehouse in Norwich (left), next to Steve Fiske, general manager of the Whalebone Freehouse, Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE SOPHIE WYLLIE

A pub is helping out a charity which looks after rescued dogs, by donating a giant umbrella to keep the animals cool on sunny days.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Whalebone Free House in Magdalen Road in Norwich no longer needs the two four metre square brollies.

They had covered the terrace at the pub since 2006, but have been replaced.

One of the umbrellas has been donated, while the other is up for sealed bids from customers, with the proceeds going to Marsham-based Safe Rescue for Dogs.

The charity rescues and looks after abandoned dogs from Romania before finding them new foster homes.

Pub owner Mike Lorenz said the 60-seat terrace now had a new retractable roof, which would be in place for the Whalebone’s third German beer festival, which runs for three days starting on Friday.

Of the donation to Safe Rescue For Dogs, Mr Lorenz said: “As a dog friendly pub we couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate recipient.”