Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich Welsh Society to celebrate life of late president with charity concert

PUBLISHED: 11:36 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:50 30 August 2018

Carolyn Phillips (left), who died on December 29, 2017, with husband Gareth. Photo: Gareth Phillips

Carolyn Phillips (left), who died on December 29, 2017, with husband Gareth. Photo: Gareth Phillips

Archant

The Gwalia Male Voice Choir are giving a charity concert at Chapelfield Road Methodist Church.

The Gwalia Male Voice Choir outside Westminster. Picture: Gwalia Male Voice ChoirThe Gwalia Male Voice Choir outside Westminster. Picture: Gwalia Male Voice Choir

The concert, organised by the Norwich Welsh Society, is celebrating the lafe of their former president, Carolyn Philips who died last December after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 31 days before.

Tony Davis, of the Norwich Welsh Society said: “The most shocking statistics for Pancreatic Cancer is the survival rate is less than 4% of those diagnosed in the UK survive for 5 years.

“The money raised will be used to help fund a research project (in Oxford University) for the earlier detection of the pancreatic cancer.”

The choir was formed on 1 March 1967, the same day as Norwich Welsh Society, and frequently perform in Cathedrals, concert halls, churches and other venues in the UK and abroad.

The Gwalia Male Voice Choir. Picture: Gwalia Male Voice ChoirThe Gwalia Male Voice Choir. Picture: Gwalia Male Voice Choir

Mr Davis said: “In 2016 the choir was invited to sing in France during the 100th Commemorations of the Battle of the Somme; the choir sang at the small town of Perénchies, near Lille.

“One of the most costly parts of the battle was at Mametz Wood, the battle involved the 38th (Welsh) Division made up of some 20,000 Welsh volunteers who had been brought together and entered the trenches in January 1916.”

The concert will start at 7.30pm on September 22,tickets will cost £10 and can be booked online or be purchased from The Book Hive at 53 London Street or St Georges Music Shop at 17-19 St Georges Street.

There is also free parking at the event.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Do you want to look after guide dogs for a couple of hours a week?

Gus, a graduate of a Peterborough Guide Dogs. Picture Peterborough Guide Dogs

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Video: Zumba teacher keeps spirits high by exercising in hospital while undergoing treatment for leukaemia

Lucia Alba, Norwich Salsation instructor.. Picture: Supplied

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s new Indian street food restaurant

The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists