Norwich to London trains delayed by level crossing accident

PUBLISHED: 16:30 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:42 30 August 2018

The Hales Street level crossing in South Norfolk that has been hit by a vehicle. Picture: Google

Archant

Train journeys between Norwich and London are suffering delays after an accident saw a level crossing damaged prompting speed reductions

Trains are running at reduced speeds between Norwich and Diss with journeys in both directions being delayed by 10 minutes, Greater Anglia has warned.

The disruption was caused by a vehicle hitting a remote level crossing at Hales Street, between Tivetshall and Gissing in rural South Norfolk.

The disruption is expected to continue until 6pm.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “A road vehicle has damaged a level crossing barrier at Hales Street between Diss and Norwich. As a result Liverpool Street-Norwich services will be delayed by up to 10 minutes in both directions between Diss and Norwich until the barrier is repaired.

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected.”

