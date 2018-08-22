Norwich Tennis hub to run more kids programmes after high demand

Tennis for Kids participants with their parents and LTA representative at Eaton Park today. Picture: Gary Payne Gary Payne

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have invested in Eaton Park to add tennis programmes in the winter months,

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children taking part in a Tennis for Kids course at Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Gary Payne Children taking part in a Tennis for Kids course at Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Gary Payne

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) have invested in Eaton Park to add tennis programmes in the winter months,

New floodlights have been bought by the LTA for three of the seven courts at the Norwich City Council Park.

Graham Keen, a representative from LTA, said: “The new floodlights mean that we can host more Tennis for Kids programmes in the winter to meet the demand.”

Across the region, nearly 12,000 children have taken part in the programme and enjoyed it, with research from UK Active indicating that children can lose 80pc of their fitness during school holidays.

A Tennis for Kids session at Eaton Park. Picture: Gary Payne A Tennis for Kids session at Eaton Park. Picture: Gary Payne

Lucy Waller, 43, mum of two, said: “You can see how they have improved and they really enjoy it, they got so excited when their free racquet and shirt came in the post!”

Tennis for Kids is an introductory tennis programme aimed at four to 11-year-olds.

The course is six sessions long and given by trained and accredited LTA coaches.

Graham said: “Tennis for Kids really highlights the opportunity for people to play and opens it up to a bigger audience, especially tennis in parks.

Children on court at Eaton Park. Picture: Gary Payne Children on court at Eaton Park. Picture: Gary Payne

“The audience for tennis in parks in this region is massive; the facilities are very accessible, easy to use and welcoming.”

The course is in its third year, having launched after Great Britain’s famous Davis Cup victory in 2015.

Kate Douhan, 42, whose children take part in the programme, said: “On the back of these sessions, we have signed up as a family to our local tennis club and have been going down around twice a week.

“They have been showing us what they have been learning and us and the kids have been really enjoying it.”

The low-cost coursed are priced at £25, this includes six classes and a Babolat racket, a ball and a personalised t-shirt delivered to their door.

To find out more or to get involved visit their website.