Norwich teenager Cameron Cole enters the Big Brother house

Big Brother housemate Cameron Cole, from Norwich. Pic: Channel 5/PA Wire

The identity of a Norwich teenager who will be one of the housemates on the new - and final - series of Big Brother has been revealed.

Viewers last night watched as Cameron Cole, 18, was one of the 14 people to enter the house for the final series of the show on Channel 5.

Mr Cole was teased in a new clip earlier in the week, but his name was not revealed.

In the clip he said: “Part of me thinks I can win and part of me thinks, come on be realistic for once in your life. It ain’t gonna happen.”

He said he has watched Big Brother since he was 10. He said: “The word super fan is overused, but I would class myself as a huge fan.

“The minute I turned 18, this is what I really wanted to do. It almost feels like a dream come true.”

He added that he has “quite a lot” of teddies.

Semi-pro footballer Isaac Jagroop, 23, who was on Ipswich Town’s books and played for Mildenhall Town, is another of the contestants.

He said: “I like the sort of banter that’s like the edge of being off limits. I was just a class clown. Just any opportunity to have a laugh.”

He added: “I won’t be playing up to nothing. If I feel like someone needs to be told, then I will tell the, I won’t hesitate to say what I am thinking.”

Big Brother host Emma Willis has promised viewers that the last series of the reality show will be the “biggest and best yet”.

Speaking on the show’s live launch, Willis touched on the announcement that Celebrity Big Brother and its “civilian” equivalent will no longer be airing on Channel 5 after its latest run.

The controversial reality TV show has seen its ratings decline over the years.

The final of the first series broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 attracted 9.45 million viewers.

The final of the most recent series, broadcast by Channel 5 in 2017, was watched by just 1.11 million.

Willis revealed that 20,000 people had applied to be a housemate for the final Channel 5 series, which had been whittled down to the 14 contestants who will appear on screen.

The latest series of Celebrity Big Brother was won by Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas, who was at the centre of a controversy that dominated headlines when his fellow housemate, Roxanne Pallett, accused him of punching her.

Pallett left the series and after watching the footage back, issued an apology saying she had “gotten it wrong”.

The concept of Big Brother was originally taken from a Dutch television series with the same name and premise.

Big Brother will be on Channel 5 at 9pm on Sunday.