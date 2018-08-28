Video

Norwich is getting a new Subway and this is where it will open

A new Subway is set to open in the city and it’s great news for commuters.

There are already ten branches of the popular sandwich shop across Norwich with branches including Prince of Wales Road, London Street and Rampant Horse Street.

But you’ll soon be able to grab an Italian B.M.T or hearty steak and cheese on the go with a new kiosk to open in Co-op at Norwich Station.

The East of England Co-op is currently closed at the station whilst the supermarket undergoes refurbishment and will re-open on Wednesday September 19 at 10am.

The branch will be open 6am to 10.30pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 10pm on Sunday so you’ll be able to grab a Subway before catching the last train home.

Current food options at Norwich station include Upper Crust, Starbucks and Pumpkin cafe.