Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Norwich is getting a new Subway and this is where it will open

PUBLISHED: 11:22 07 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 07 September 2018

Turkey and cheese sub sandwich. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Turkey and cheese sub sandwich. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

A new Subway is set to open in the city and it’s great news for commuters.

A new Subway is opening in Norwich Picture: ArchantA new Subway is opening in Norwich Picture: Archant

There are already ten branches of the popular sandwich shop across Norwich with branches including Prince of Wales Road, London Street and Rampant Horse Street.

But you’ll soon be able to grab an Italian B.M.T or hearty steak and cheese on the go with a new kiosk to open in Co-op at Norwich Station.

The East of England Co-op is currently closed at the station whilst the supermarket undergoes refurbishment and will re-open on Wednesday September 19 at 10am.

READ MORE: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

The branch will be open 6am to 10.30pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 10pm on Sunday so you’ll be able to grab a Subway before catching the last train home.

Current food options at Norwich station include Upper Crust, Starbucks and Pumpkin cafe.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

Trattoria Rustica Italian restaurant in Princes Street in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Popular café at Norwich Prison could be under threat

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Revamped Norwich shop which breached planning rules should be demolished, says councillor

Councillors will be asked to take enforcement action over the Unthank Road shop redevelopment. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Video: Norwich is getting a new Subway and this is where it will open

Turkey and cheese sub sandwich. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Updated: ‘Inconsiderate parking’ sees bus stuck in Norwich for four hours

Gertrude Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists