Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich pub’s charity golf day has its first woman winner

25 July, 2018 - 17:51
Whalebone Freehouse Charity Golf Club winner Claire Smith, Steve Fiske (general manager and event organiser) and Rob McGeorge (third place) Picture: Rob Andrews

Whalebone Freehouse Charity Golf Club winner Claire Smith, Steve Fiske (general manager and event organiser) and Rob McGeorge (third place) Picture: Rob Andrews

2017 Robert M Andrews

The annual Whalebone Freehouse Charity Golf Day has its first woman winner.

More than 40 regulars from the Magdalen Road pub in Norwich took part in the event at Sprowston Manor Golf Club on Sunday.

This year saw the event’s first female champion, with Claire Smith getting 48 points. Tim Howard followed in second place with 42 points and Rob McGeorge took third place with 41 points.

The event, which also included a raffle and charity auction, raised almost £2,500 for Keeping Abreast, which offers support and information to women who are considering or going through breast reconstruction following cancer treatment.

Steve Fiske, general manager of the Whalebone and organiser paid tribute to the generosity of the pub’s customers, breweries and businesses that donated to the auction and raffle, including Virgin Money Lounge in Norwich, which charity matched with a £400 donation.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists