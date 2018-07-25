Norwich pub’s charity golf day has its first woman winner

Whalebone Freehouse Charity Golf Club winner Claire Smith, Steve Fiske (general manager and event organiser) and Rob McGeorge (third place) Picture: Rob Andrews 2017 Robert M Andrews

The annual Whalebone Freehouse Charity Golf Day has its first woman winner.

More than 40 regulars from the Magdalen Road pub in Norwich took part in the event at Sprowston Manor Golf Club on Sunday.

This year saw the event’s first female champion, with Claire Smith getting 48 points. Tim Howard followed in second place with 42 points and Rob McGeorge took third place with 41 points.

The event, which also included a raffle and charity auction, raised almost £2,500 for Keeping Abreast, which offers support and information to women who are considering or going through breast reconstruction following cancer treatment.

Steve Fiske, general manager of the Whalebone and organiser paid tribute to the generosity of the pub’s customers, breweries and businesses that donated to the auction and raffle, including Virgin Money Lounge in Norwich, which charity matched with a £400 donation.