Man accused of escaping from Norwich Prison
PUBLISHED: 11:12 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 31 August 2018
A man has appeared in court accused of escaping from Norwich Prison.
Shane Farrington, 35, is accused of committing the offence on April 24 this year.
Farrington, of HM Prison Norwich, Knox Road, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (August 31).
The defendant indicated he was likely to plead guilty to the matter although the offence can only be heard in the crown court.
The case was sent to Norwich Crown Court and will be heard on September 28.
