Kerry Katona and ‘the lesbian Victoria Wood’ - what to expect at Pride

Thousands of people march through the city centre to celebrate Norwich Pride. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

The 10th Norwich Pride is almost upon us, and it promises plenty to look forward to.

Norwich Pride starts at City Hall at 1pm Norwich Pride starts at City Hall at 1pm

Saturday will see thousands of people from across the county gather to let their rainbow flags fly at a variety of events around the city.

Organised by volunteers from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT+) community, the event is part of their vision to live in a city where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves.

The main event is a parade through Norwich city centre, which will begin at City Hall at 1pm and will end at Chapelfield Gardens, where a main stage will host talks, performances and entertainment from midday.

The parade will include a 50-metre rainbow flag which will need 100 people to hold it.

Norwich Pride 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher Norwich Pride 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

The event was launched in 2009 by friends Julie Bremner and Michelle Savage who felt the LGBT+ community was invisible in Norfolk, only expecting a few hundred to take part.

Instead 3,000 people took to the streets to celebrate and a decade on they are expecting 10,000 to attend on Saturday. Sing with Pride choir will perform at the Forum at 11am, joined by Horning Junior School to sing Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona is coming to celebrate Pride with Norwich and is offering the chance to meet and greet at Flaunt on Prince of Wales Road, which is open from 7pm to 5am.

At Chapelfield Gardens a Question Time session will be held at 4pm with human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, Lady Phyll a founder member of UK Black Pride, and CN Lester, a Trans activist.

Flaunt Norwich. Picture: Flaunt Norwich Flaunt Norwich. Picture: Flaunt Norwich

To mark 10 years of the event, organisers are “bringing back all the best of 10 years” with acts including the Norwich Samba Band on the parade, Hannah Brackenbury, described as the lesbian Victoria Wood, and headline act Surely Bassey.

Linked events include a variety show at Norwich Playhouse, Creative Pride season at the Theatre Royal’s Stage Two, and the annual Pride Without Prejudice exhibition in St Margaret’s Church of Art.

Additionally, OPEN Youth Trust has organised a special Pride Youth Drop-In for under 18s from 5-8pm involving karaoke, a buffet and pride activities.

An eight-page Pride supplement will be in Monday’s Norwich Evening News.