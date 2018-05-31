Search

Norwich mum appears on This Morning in support of blue badge parking permits for those with hidden disabilities

PUBLISHED: 19:17 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:10 02 August 2018

Kymberley-Jayne Seeger with her daughter. PHOTO: Kymberley-Jayne Seeger

Archant

Kymberly-Jayne Seeger was on This Morning on Monday to make her case in support of blue badge parking permits for people with ‘hidden disabilities’.

Ms Seeger, 25, from Norwich, discussed the upcoming change in eligibility for permits with hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford and fellow guest Tanyalee Davis.

Ms Seeger, whose seven-year-old daughter has autism, said: “I very much welcome the move because I personally have my own daughter with autism and we face so many difficulties just simply going in the car.

“There can be a meltdown at any point and this isn’t a tantrum, it’s something that can take a very long time to calm them down from.

“The doors of my car can only open a certain way with the car next to mine. However, if we were in this [disabled] space we would be able to have that room for her to get out safely.”

The Department for Transport said that from next year those with less immediately obvious illnesses will have the same right to a badge allowing them to park closer to their destinations as those with physical disabilities.

Ms Seeger said she appeared on This Morning because she wanted to have a voice on the issue.

