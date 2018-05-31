Search

The changing face of Norwich Market

PUBLISHED: 08:00 24 July 2018

Gentleman's Walk and the Market Dated -- 19 November 1990. Photo: Archant Library

There has been a market in Norwich for more than 900 years. From the dizzy heights of the 14th century when Norwich was one of the largest cities in the country. To today where stall holders compete with supermarkets and the internet for customers. Norwich market has grown and changed with the times.

DENNIS CURTISTUCKING INTO SOME CHIPS ON NORWICH MARKET.DENNIS CURTISTUCKING INTO SOME CHIPS ON NORWICH MARKET.

Undergoing many revamps and redesigns over the years. In 1938 the market gained the colourful roof for which it has become so well known. Almost 40 years later in 1976, hot and cold running water and new electricity cables where installed and the Victorian toilets where demolished.

However, the most controversial revamp came towards the turn of the millennium. When, feeling that the market was in need of updating and wanting to improve health and safety standards Norwich City Council invited proposals for its redesign. Giving us the market we see today.

