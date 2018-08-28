Norwich man, 23, arrested suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and fleeing scene of fatal crash

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A Norwich man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision following a fatal crash in Cambridgeshire yesterday morning.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The collision occurred on the A1307 near Linton.

The crash involving a motorcycle was reported to police at 3.32am on Wednesday, but police believed another vehicle had been involved and left the scene.

They appealed for help in tracing the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter van.

Ambulance crews attended but the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old man from Norwich was arrested yesterday afternoon.

Enquiries are still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 40 of the 29 August. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.