Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich man, 23, arrested suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and fleeing scene of fatal crash

PUBLISHED: 16:55 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:20 30 August 2018

Picture: Denise Bradley

Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A Norwich man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision following a fatal crash in Cambridgeshire yesterday morning.

The collision occurred on the A1307 near Linton.

The crash involving a motorcycle was reported to police at 3.32am on Wednesday, but police believed another vehicle had been involved and left the scene.

They appealed for help in tracing the driver of a Mercedes Sprinter van.

Ambulance crews attended but the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 23-year-old man from Norwich was arrested yesterday afternoon.

Enquiries are still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 40 of the 29 August. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich City merchandise store to move to new location

Video: Man jailed for 10 years for “shocking” attack with bottle in Norwich bar

Neil Williams has been jailed for 10 years after an attack at a Norwich bar. Picture: Norfolk Police

Cupboards raided, food eaten and a toilet left unflushed: Houseboat break-ins lead to dramatic arrest

Hadrian Smith, whose houseboat was broken into by a burglar on August 29. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Woman rescued from Castle Mall ledge spat at paramedics and police who helped her

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Do you want to look after guide dogs for a couple of hours a week?

Gus, a graduate of a Peterborough Guide Dogs. Picture Peterborough Guide Dogs

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists