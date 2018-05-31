Attend a Mad Hatter’s tea party in Norwich this weekend
PUBLISHED: 17:25 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:17 16 August 2018
Archant
Journey down the rabbit hole at Norwich in Wonderland this weekend.
This Saturday (August 18) a family fun-day based on Alice in Wonderland will be taking over Chapelfield Gardens.
Norwich-based events organisers Norwich in Wonderland specialise in putting on themed activities around the city. Earlier this year they helped celebrate the city centre with their curious takeover of Norwich market.
Now they’re set to host a day of live music, professional dance performances, games and competitions in Chapelfield Gardens.
Organiser Rose Weaver said “When I started planning events I wanted to create another world that people could forget themselves in - I immediately thought of Alice in Wonderland.”
Rose is a local artist and has put on a number of popular events around Norwich that have only grown in size. Speaking about Norwich in Wonderland, she said: “I want to continue to grow and provide unique events that capture a child’s imagination.”
She also added that she hopes to one day have a “wonderland festival”.
“I have a lot of time for my events and aim to continue to provide events that go beyond the norm.
“You’re never too old to stumble down the rabbit hole, as Alice would tell you!”
Norwich in Wonderland 2018 takes place on August 18 from 11am-4:30pm. This year money is being raised for Hillside Animal Sanctuary. For more information visit Norwich in Wonderland 2018 on Facebook here.