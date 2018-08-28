Firefighters called to rescue man who climbed tree to rescue cat
PUBLISHED: 20:27 10 September 2018 | UPDATED: 20:37 10 September 2018
Archant
A man who tried to rescue a cat which got stuck up a tree ended up having to be rescued himself.
The man had climbed a tree in Theobald Road in Lakenham to get the stranded pet down.
But he found himself unable to get down and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called.
A crew from the Carrow station went to the scene at just before 4.10pm today.
They had rescued the man by 4.30pm.
