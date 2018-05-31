Can you guess how many bath tub’s worth of ale Norwich’s Fat Cat Brewery has made?

In its 13th year serving award winning ales to the Norfolk community, the Fat Cat Brewery has officially brewed its three millionth pint.

To get the number into perspective; that would mean enough ale to fill 21,429 bath tubs.

And to hand pour all of those pints, it would take 208 days and eight hours of continuous pouring via a handpump.

For Norwich City FC fans out there, lining up the pints would be the equivalent distance of 2538.5 Carrow Road football pitches.

Likewise, the height equivalent would be just shy of 4844 Norwich Cathedrals.

The brew which contained the 3 millionth pint was the Fat Cat Brewery’s latest addition, Tom Cat.

The ale crafted with Mosaic hops was launched earlier this year by the Lord Mayor of Norwich Martin Schmierer, in the newly-refurbished Fat Cat Pub.

Colin Keatley owns the pub and brewery, and said: “Tom Cat was a recipe chosen by our customers. We produced several trial brews, each time playing around with the ingredients, and asked our customers to vote for their favourite.

“The results were overwhelmingly in favour of the Mosaic hopped ale. It’s very fitting that this milestone coincides with an ale that was created with help from our customers.”

Mr Keatley added: “It was always a dream of mine to own my own brewery. When we started in 2005 there were only around 8 other Norfolk based breweries. Now there’s more than 50 microbreweries in the area. It’s great for the industry that there’s so much choice and it keeps everyone on their toes trying to create something that stands out from the rest.”

The challenge of coming up with new brews and tweaking the ingredients in the established ales is tasked to brewery manager Chris Riches and head brewer Mark Winter.

Mr Riches said: “With so much competition and a more discerning customer base than ever before it’s important for breweries to produce ales to consistently high standards. Over the last 13 years we’ve produced several award-winning ales.

“The key is not to be afraid of experimenting with different ingredients. Recently we’ve used freshly ground coffee beans, elderberries, fruit tea infusions, honey and hops from across the globe to ensure our ales are always interesting and, most importantly, highly drinkable”.