Video

‘It put us off our Sunday lunch’ - Norwich family find glass in supermarket ready meal

06 September, 2018 - 17:22
The Norwich family found a piece of glass in the side dish Credit: Matt Smith



Archant

A Norwich woman was left with a bleeding mouth after finding glass in a supermarket side dish.

The Smith family ordered a ready prepared red cabbage product on online delivery from Sainsbury’s in Pound Lane on Friday August 31 for their Sunday roast.

Instead they were substituted with Rumbledethumps - a Scottish dish containing potato, swede and savoy cabbage topped with cheese.

But the family got an extra ingredient they definitely didn’t want when they found a piece of glass lurking in the dish.

Matt Smith said: “The product was Sainsbury’s Rumbledethumps and my wife found it by biting into it which caused her mouth to bleed for about five minutes.

Sainsbury's, Pound Lane Credit: Google MapsSainsbury's, Pound Lane Credit: Google Maps

“She was obviously a bit upset and it put all of us off our Sunday lunch a bit.”

After making the dangerous find, Mr Smith sent an email to Sainsbury’s on Monday and claims he didn’t receive a response from the supermarket.

READ MORE: ‘No restaurant in Rome has chicken nuggets’ – Norwich restaurant owner blasts TripAdvisor critic

He also kept the glass and packaging in case Sainsbury’s or Norwich Council food safety team needed it.

After being contacted by this paper, the supermarket has asked Mr Smith to take the product into store for investigation.

The glass was found in a rumbledethumps dish which contains potato, swede and savoy cabbage Credit: Matt SmithThe glass was found in a rumbledethumps dish which contains potato, swede and savoy cabbage Credit: Matt Smith

Sainsbury’s has been reached for comment.

