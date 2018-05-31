Norwich couple renew wedding vows at care home

Brian and Maureen Greengrass renewed their wedding vows at Bowthorpe Care Village. Photo: Bowthorpe Care Village Archant

They have been married for more than 50 years.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian and Maureen Greengrass renewed their wedding vows at Bowthorpe Care Village. Photo: Bowthorpe Care Village Brian and Maureen Greengrass renewed their wedding vows at Bowthorpe Care Village. Photo: Bowthorpe Care Village

But Brian and Maureen Greengrass’ love for one another is still as strong as it was in 1967.

So much so, that the couple decided to renew their wedding vows at the Norwich care home where they both now live.

Staff at Mayflower Court, at the Bowthorpe Care Village, helped organise the event after overhearing Mr Greengrass talking about his love for his wife.

A spokesman for the dementia care home, where the couple both live, said: “Mayflower Court has a wishing well where ideas, thoughts and wishes are added by residents, families and staff.

Brian and Maureen Greengrass renewed their wedding vows at Bowthorpe Care Village. Photo: Bowthorpe Care Village Brian and Maureen Greengrass renewed their wedding vows at Bowthorpe Care Village. Photo: Bowthorpe Care Village

“Usually it’s a small wish like a nostalgic film to watch, a bunch of flowers for their room or an ice cream on a sunny day.

“But one day, when Brian and Maureen were chatting, one of the care team at the home overheard Brian say how much he loved his wife and how he would ‘marry her all over again’.”

That wish promoted the care home team to arrange a ceremony with a local vicar.

The team created a venue in the care home’s garden, found an entertainer and even organised for a cake to be delivered.

Brian and Maureen Greengrass renewed their wedding vows at Bowthorpe Care Village. Photo: Bowthorpe Care Village Brian and Maureen Greengrass renewed their wedding vows at Bowthorpe Care Village. Photo: Bowthorpe Care Village

Mr and Mrs Greengrass, who moved into the home together in April 2016, first married at St Catherine’s Church in Mile Cross in 1967.

And on July 19 this year, they renewed those vows once again.

Other residents at the care home, which provides support for those with dementia, gathered in the garden and listed as The Rev Mark Elvin from Bowthorpe church led the ceremony.

Mr and Mrs Greengrass’ son assisted Maureen from her room to the arch in the garden, where Brian was waiting.

Brian and Maureen Greengrass renewed their wedding vows at Bowthorpe Care Village. Photo: Bowthorpe Care Village Brian and Maureen Greengrass renewed their wedding vows at Bowthorpe Care Village. Photo: Bowthorpe Care Village

After the ceremony, the happy couple posed for photographs with their son and the staff from the home.

The couple then enjoyed a glass of fizz and cut the cake which was shared with other residents while an entertainer provided music for everyone.

Sandra Drake, activities and events co-ordinator at the Bowthorpe Care Village explained: “It really was a beautiful day.

“Maureen looked beautiful as all brides do on their special day and Brian was a really proud groom. The care team at Mayflower Court really pulled out all the stops to make it a lovely day.”