Do you know this man? Police want him over Coral bookies armed robbery

PUBLISHED: 11:16 27 July 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 27 July 2018

Picture of the man the police want to trace. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Picture of the man the police want to trace. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

This is the man police investigating an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Norwich want to track down.

Police were called to an incident at Coral bookmakers in Quebec Road, Norwich last night (July 11). Photo: ArchantPolice were called to an incident at Coral bookmakers in Quebec Road, Norwich last night (July 11). Photo: Archant

Officers today released the CCTV image following the incident on Wednesday July 11 shortly after 8pm when a man entered Coral on Quebec Road armed with a gun.

He threatened staff and demanded money before getting away with a quantity of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

Detectives investigating the robbery have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify and trace.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the man or knows of his whereabouts.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information should contact Detective Constable Eleanor Bull at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.

