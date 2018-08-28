Norwich Cocktail Week 2018 is cancelled

Norwich Cocktail Week will be taking a break in 2018, with plans to return in 2019. Photo: Norwich Cocktail Week. Norwich Cocktail Week.

A week-long event celebrating cocktails in Norwich will take a break this year.

Norwich Cocktail Week has been held at venues around the city in autumn for four years.

But organisers said today they would be taking a break for their fifth event, with plans to return next year.

On their website, they said: “Norwich Cocktail Week is a big event, run by a small team, with just two of us dealing with website, social media and marketing, as well as negotiating and speaking to bars and sponsors, as well as our regular day jobs.

“Due to some changes in circumstances, in 2018 we just don’t have the time to make Norwich Cocktail Week the ultimate celebration of Norwich Cocktails that we know it can be, so instead of have this years be smaller, or less organised, we’ve decided to take a break for a year and come back with a bang in 2019.”

Last year, the event ran from October 7 to 14, with a range of events and offers organised at 27 bars and venues.

People who have collected stickers for free wristbands should hold onto them for the 2019 event.