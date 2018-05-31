Search

Tim Krul settles into Norfolk life with boat trip on Broads

PUBLISHED: 07:20 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:26 07 August 2018

Tim Krul tries to orchestrate proceedings at St Andrew's on his Championship debut

Tim Krul tries to orchestrate proceedings at St Andrew's on his Championship debut

Paul Chesterton

New Canaries keeper Tim Krul has been enjoying life in Norfolk with a boat trip on the Broads.

Settling into his new home, he posted a video on Twitter saying: “Exploring the new surroundings with my dad”.

Krul joined city on a free transfer this summer, after the former Newcastle number one spent last season acting as cover at Premier League side Brighton, making just five cup appearances.

The previous season was spent regaining fitness on loan at AZ Alkmaar as he recovered from the anterior cruciate ligament injury which effectively finished his Newcastle career, after 245 appearances and over a decade with the Magpies.

