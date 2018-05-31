Norwich City footballer Tom Trybull buys pizza for the homeless
PUBLISHED: 07:28 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:28 02 August 2018
©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222
Norwich City footballer Tom Trybull was spotted buying pizza for the homeless in Norwich.
Football fan Matthew Rushbrooke spotted the Canaries star doing the good deed at Hay Hill in the city.
He tweeted a picture last night with three thumbs up emojis and the words: “Tom Trybull and his wife buying a load of pizzas and taking them to a homeless shelter in Norwich.”