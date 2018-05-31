Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City footballer Tom Trybull buys pizza for the homeless

PUBLISHED: 07:28 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 07:28 02 August 2018

Tom Trybull of Norwich City during the friendly match at Benteler Arena, Paderborn . Picture by Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

Tom Trybull of Norwich City during the friendly match at Benteler Arena, Paderborn . Picture by Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Norwich City footballer Tom Trybull was spotted buying pizza for the homeless in Norwich.

Football fan Matthew Rushbrooke spotted the Canaries star doing the good deed at Hay Hill in the city.

He tweeted a picture last night with three thumbs up emojis and the words: “Tom Trybull and his wife buying a load of pizzas and taking them to a homeless shelter in Norwich.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists