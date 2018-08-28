Norwich City FC fans flood Carrow Road stadium for open training session and signing

Open training session at Carrow Road.

The Norwich City stands were buzzing with fans at Carrow Road this weekend, despite there being no match on.

Open training session at Carrow Road.

Hundreds of Canary fans turned out to the open training session at the stadium, which ended with the players signing memorabilia and taking pictures.

Toby Gladman was amongst those at the pitchside trying to get an autograph from his heroes.

He said: “The training session was really good, I’ve been to some of the signing sessions before and the players are always really nice.”

The 13-year-old added: “I asked Grant Holt if I could have his shirt after the Middlesborough match, and he said if he remembered I could.”

Open training session at Carrow Road.

Asking the same question of Alexander Tettey, the mid-fielder laughed: “We’ll see mate.”

Jack Slowther, 13, was also on the front row, and said: “My advice for Farke after watching the training session would be to play Onel Hernandez more, I think he doesn’t play enough and is really good.”

Jobe Randalls, 13, added: “It’s just good to get to meet the players, they’re always really friendly.”

Jamie Pizey was one of the long-term fans at the event, attending with daughter Megan. He said: “I’ve been a Norwich City FC fan since I was six. They stopped doing signings like this for a while but I’m really glad they’ve brought it back, it just makes younger fans feel so much more involved and inspired by the club.

Open training session at Carrow Road.

“My favourite player to meet was always Bryan Gunn, because I watched him play so much. Me and Megan will wait for maybe two and a half hours after every match to try and get a signing, we love it.”

He added: “It gets the season off to a good start to get some interactions between the fans and the players. Plus, it was good to see Daniel Farke getting animated on the side lines, it gets you excited for the rest of the season”

The event on September 8 also included family fun at Carrow Park, with face painting and other children’s activities on offer.