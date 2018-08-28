Video

Anxious moments as Norwich City fans watch derby on big screen at Carrow Road

Norwich fans watching the derby on the big screens in the Gunn Club at Carrow Road. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

The atmosphere was noticeably tense yesterday as Norwich fans who stayed at home to watch the most important match of the season yet gathered at Carrow Road.

Over in Ipswich, Suffolk Police praised fans from both teams for their ‘great behaviour’ which meant no arrests where made, either before during or after the match.

Police also thanked the wider public for their patience while roads where closed to allow fans to arrive and leave Portman Road.

Ahead of the match, Norwich fans seemed apprehensive about City’s chances at Portman Road, Tim Anderson, from Lowestoft said he would also be happy with a draw but couldn’t see Norwich winning.

As play got under way, the nerves in the room were clear, and the crowd remained subdued during much of the stop-start play of the first half.

There where quiet cheers when City took possession and audible winces throughout the room when City’s Grant Hanley took a blow to the face and received treatment but throughout the first half the biggest cheers in the room came for the referee’s decisions rather than the players’ actions.

At half-time Katie Colley, 30, said: “It’s just really nervy. Derby day is always horrible, I still feel confident though.”

Stephen Scott, 27, also picked up on the first half-nerves.

He said: “It hasn’t been a bad game but it’s stop start and we’re lacking something.

“The atmosphere hasn’t been bad but you can feel the nerves, there’s a tension in the air and we’re just waiting for the mistake” he said.

The tense atmosphere in the Norfolk Lounge was carried into the second half and Ipswich’s goal was met with a stony silence from Norwich fans.

After a trio of near misses fans seemed frustrated but the tension broke with Norwich’s equaliser which bought fans to their feet and saw the Norfolk Lounge erupt to celebratory cheers.

With some of the pressure off, fans seemed more optimistic and cheered their team on at every point.

At full time, many fans’ predictions of a draw were realised.

David Neave, 67, said he was glad Norwich had kept its derby day record: “I think it was a fair result.”