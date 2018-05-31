Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City Council awarded ‘gold standard’ for homelessness service

PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:27 01 August 2018

Norwich City Council has been awarded a gold standard status for its homelessness service. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City Council has been awarded a gold standard status for its homelessness service. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Norwich City Council has been awarded a ‘gold standard’ status for its homelessness service.

It received the accolade from the National Practitioner Support Service (NPSS) in testament to its housing advice, home options allocation scheme and support for vulnerable people.

The city council is now one of 14 gold standard homelessness and prevention services in the country.

In order to receive the award, the council had to undergo three years of assessments, including reviews from other local authorities.

The council also had to complete 10 challenges which assessed areas including partnership working and having a comprehensive homelessness strategy.

Gail Harris, cabinet member with responsibility for homelessness and housing allocations, said: “I am very proud that Norwich residents can be confident in the support and advice available from the city council.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Three flee scene of crash outside Castle Mall in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Nearly 240 untaxed vehicles clamped in Norwich crackdown

Stock photo of a car being clamped. . Photo: NICK STRUGNELL

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists