Norwich City Council awarded ‘gold standard’ for homelessness service

Norwich City Council has been awarded a ‘gold standard’ status for its homelessness service.

It received the accolade from the National Practitioner Support Service (NPSS) in testament to its housing advice, home options allocation scheme and support for vulnerable people.

The city council is now one of 14 gold standard homelessness and prevention services in the country.

In order to receive the award, the council had to undergo three years of assessments, including reviews from other local authorities.

The council also had to complete 10 challenges which assessed areas including partnership working and having a comprehensive homelessness strategy.

Gail Harris, cabinet member with responsibility for homelessness and housing allocations, said: “I am very proud that Norwich residents can be confident in the support and advice available from the city council.”