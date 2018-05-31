Search

Norwich City closes merchandise store in shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 08:01 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:17 03 August 2018

Castle Mall in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Castle Mall in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

One of Norwich City’s merchandise stores has permanently closed its doors.

The centre in Castle Mall shopping centre is now shut.

It comes despite the club’s third football kit being officially launched in club shops and in their online store.

The new shirt features modern geometrical dark green stripes which contrast against the fluorescent green fabric used in the main body of the kit.

Football fans can still purchase the kit from their Chapelfield shop, at Jarrold Intersport and Carrow Road stores.

