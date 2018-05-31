Gallery

New images of how Norwich Castle could be transformed in £13.5m project

Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the new Castle Keep roof viewing platform. Image: FEILDEN+MAWSON LLP © COPYRIGHT FEILDEN+MAWSON LLP

New images have been revealed of what Norwich Castle could look like after an ambitious £13.5m transformation project.

Norwich Castle Museum Photo: �Simon Finlay Photography Norwich Castle Museum Photo: �Simon Finlay Photography

The illustrations for the Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project have been revealed as Norfolk Museums Service has submitted a planning and listed building consent application to Norwich City Council for permission to alter the inside of the keep and transform the visitor experience at the historic landmark.

A key part of the project will be to restore the keep back to how it was in the days of the Norman kings when it was a medieval royal palace.

The proposals include reinstating the keep’s principal Norman floor so that the great hall, kitchen, king’s chamber and chapel can be recreated.

There are also plans for a new medieval gallery, created in partnership with the British Museum, that will showcase national and local medieval treasures. New lifts and a bridge-link will ensure the castle is fully accessible on all five levels, including a new roof viewing platform.

Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the new bridge that will provide direct level access to the principal floor of the Castle Keep, revealing currently hidden views of the Bigod Tower and east façade of the Keep. Image: FEILDEN+MAWSON LLP Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the new bridge that will provide direct level access to the principal floor of the Castle Keep, revealing currently hidden views of the Bigod Tower and east façade of the Keep. Image: FEILDEN+MAWSON LLP

The existing entrance will be transformed and a new schools entrance will be created, and a new atrium will offer previously unseen views of the exterior of the keep from inside the museum.

There will be new creative digital and learning spaces as well as a new cafe, shop and toilet facilities.

The designs have been developed by conservation architects Feilden + Mawson, structural engineers Conisbee and international exhibition designers Haley Sharpe Design, with input from historic building specialists, including archaeologists and architectural historians.

Steve Miller, assistant director community and environmental services (culture & heritage) at Norfolk County Council, said: “We’re delighted to have reached this milestone in the Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project.

Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the new atrium, bridge-link and reception area at Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery. Image: FEILDEN+MAWSON LLP Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the new atrium, bridge-link and reception area at Norwich Castle Museum & Art Gallery. Image: FEILDEN+MAWSON LLP

“The formal planning application is the culmination of many years of hard work and an extensive consultation process with members of the public and key partners, which has shaped our plans for the Castle Keep and entrance...We firmly believe the project will be the catalyst to greatly enhance the cultural and tourism offer for the City and the region.”

John Ward, Norfolk Joint Museums Committee chairman, said: “Norwich Castle was built as a seat of privilege and power: 900 years later the Gateway to Medieval England project will ensure its doors are open to everyone, returning it to a building of international standing with many new opportunities for learning and engagement and securing this vision of our great Castle for future generations.”

The project has secured funding from central government, the Heritage Lottery Fund, the New Anglia LEP, Garfield Weston Foundation and other organisations and businesses, as well as the general public.

The application is available to view online at https://planning.norwich.gov.uk

People have until August 15 to submit their views on the application.

Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the recreated Great Hall on the principal floor of the Keep. Image: Haley Sharpe Design Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the recreated Great Hall on the principal floor of the Keep. Image: Haley Sharpe Design

Norwich Castle’s Keep Giving campaign - which is aiming to raise £50,000 to support the Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project - has to date raised about £21,700 from public donations.

To support the campaign click here or visit the Keep Adopting website where you can adopt various objects from the castle’s collections.

Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the British Museum Partnership Gallery of the Medieval Period on the first floor of the Keep. Image: Haley Sharpe Design Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the British Museum Partnership Gallery of the Medieval Period on the first floor of the Keep. Image: Haley Sharpe Design

Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the ground floor of the Keep. Image: Haley Sharpe Design Norwich Castle: Gateway to Medieval England project. Pictured is the visualisation of the ground floor of the Keep. Image: Haley Sharpe Design