Popular Norwich cafe announces closure after seven years
PUBLISHED: 07:45 30 July 2018 | UPDATED: 19:51 30 July 2018
The Chill Bar Company
A popular coffee shop in Norwich, based at the county’s flagship hospital, has announced its closure after seven years.
Cafe Pure, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), posted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon to say it had closed after it could not come to an agreement with its landlord over rent.
But they said they would still be operating at their second site in St Georges Street in the city centre.
After the cafe tweeted its news on Sunday, the NNUH NHS Foundation Trust replied and said: “Our deepest thanks go to @cafepurenorwich for all the lovely coffee, food and happy service you’ve provided #TeamNNUH colleagues over the past seven years. We’re very sad to see you go! Good luck for the future at @CafePureStGs”
Its owner Tim Betts said on Twitter that Cafe Pure had created a “magical place” for staff and visitors to eat.
In the build-up to its closure, people working and living nearby posted messages of support on social media for the team.
Caroline Kavanagh, paediatrician and associate medical director, described it as a “little shining diamond” with “wonderful staff”.
In December, a petition was launched to show support for the business as it entered discussions with landlord WHSmith, who sublet the space to them, over whether it would be offered a new concession agreement.
It attracted more than 700 signatures and 300 comments praising its service. More to follow.
• Cafe Pure can be found at 13 to 15 St Georges Street.