Popular Norwich cafe announces closure after seven years

Cafe Pure at the NNUH. Photo: The Chill Bar Company The Chill Bar Company

A popular coffee shop in Norwich, based at the county’s flagship hospital, has announced its closure after seven years.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That's it........ Thank you. Cafe Pure NNUH has closed. But the team will keep fighting on @CafePureStGs pic.twitter.com/ZhK7mhCAGg — cafe pure nnuh (@cafepurenorwich) July 29, 2018

Cafe Pure, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), posted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon to say it had closed after it could not come to an agreement with its landlord over rent.

But they said they would still be operating at their second site in St Georges Street in the city centre.

After the cafe tweeted its news on Sunday, the NNUH NHS Foundation Trust replied and said: “Our deepest thanks go to @cafepurenorwich for all the lovely coffee, food and happy service you’ve provided #TeamNNUH colleagues over the past seven years. We’re very sad to see you go! Good luck for the future at @CafePureStGs”

Its owner Tim Betts said on Twitter that Cafe Pure had created a “magical place” for staff and visitors to eat.

Our deepest thanks go to @cafepurenorwich for all the lovely coffee, food and happy service you've provided #TeamNNUH colleagues over the past seven years. We're very sad to see you go! Good luck for the future at @CafePureStGs ☕️☕️☕️ pic.twitter.com/BkiZkytlNW — NNUH NHS FT (@NNUH) July 27, 2018

In the build-up to its closure, people working and living nearby posted messages of support on social media for the team.

Caroline Kavanagh, paediatrician and associate medical director, described it as a “little shining diamond” with “wonderful staff”.

In December, a petition was launched to show support for the business as it entered discussions with landlord WHSmith, who sublet the space to them, over whether it would be offered a new concession agreement.

It attracted more than 700 signatures and 300 comments praising its service. More to follow.

Cafe Pure at St George's Street in Norwich. Photo: Carl Mann Cafe Pure at St George's Street in Norwich. Photo: Carl Mann

• Cafe Pure can be found at 13 to 15 St Georges Street.