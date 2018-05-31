Search

‘Cheap and cosmopolitan’ - Norwich listed among best cities to live in

PUBLISHED: 11:34 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:14 06 August 2018

The Norwich Lanes are a popular area of the city. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Norwich has been chosen as one of the best places to live in the country by a national newspaper.

The Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Picture: Ian BurtThe Norwich Lanes summer fayre. Picture: Ian Burt

The fine city has joined Richmond, Falmouth, Edinburgh and Dundee on the Sunday Times list of the 12 best cities to live in.

In its description of Norwich, it says: “With its vibrant cafe culture and laid-back way of life under those big Norfolk skies, Norwich is fast becoming East Anglia’s hippest hangout.

“Yes, we all know about the lovely architecture, art galleries such as the Sainsbury Centre and the city’s literary clout, but at this time of year, it’s all about the beers; Craft Beer Week starts on August 27.

“For sustenance, there’s everything from steaks to Hawaiian-inspired superfood, and more vegan joints than you can shake a carrot stick at. It’s woke, obviously — Norwich was looking to ban single-use plastic long before the rest of the UK cottoned on.”

A beautiful sunset as seen from Mousehold heath, Norwich. Picture: Saurabh PrabhuA beautiful sunset as seen from Mousehold heath, Norwich. Picture: Saurabh Prabhu

It praises the city’s “excellent schools”, including Hethersett Academy and Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form College, and its “pleasingly affordable property”.

“A vibrant mix of students, young professionals and families rent in the famous Golden Triangle, while many first-timers are putting down roots in up-and-coming north city, where you can get a one-bedroom flat from £120,000,” it says.

In a summary of why Norwich made the list, it describes it as “cheap and cosmopolitan”, giving an average house price of £210,630.

• We’d like to know why you love Norwich - is it the food and drink, shops, property prices or local schools? Leave your comments below.

