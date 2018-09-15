Real ale lovers rejoice! Norwich Beer Festival returns next month

Scenes from the 40th Norwich Beer Festival in 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

An annual celebration of real ale and beer from some of Britain’s best independent brewers returns to Norwich next month.

The Norwich Beer Festival, which is now in its 41st year, showcases a huge variety of beers, real ales, ciders and wines for visitors to try.

Organisers say this year’s event will include more than 40 beers never before featured at the festival.

The event takes place in the medieval St Andrew’s and Blackfriars’ Halls from October 22 to October 27.

The festival, which is organised by the Norwich and Norfolk branch of the Campaign For Real Ale (CAMRA), attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

Local bands will be performing most lunchtimes and evenings at the event, while Tuesday evening and Wednesday lunchtime will be music-free sessions.

More than 200 cask-conditioned real ales will be on sale this year, alongside draught and bottle beers from continental Europe.

On entrance to the venue, visitors can purchase a festival glass and beer cards as cash is not accepted at the bars.

Any remaining beer card tokens can be exchanged for money at the end of the event or donated to charity.

Festival organiser Craig Harmer said: “We appeal to the ale lover, but also offer something for everyone.

“It doesn’t stop at cask ales, we have a world beer bar and craft keykeg beers, a bar dedicated to perries and ciders, with over 80 to choose from and several wines too, plus hot food, snacks and live music.”

The Norwich and Norfolk CAMRA branch is this year supporting the brain injury charity Headway.

The festival begins on Monday, October 22 from 5.30pm to 11pm.

From Tuesday, October 23 to Thursday, October 25, it is open from 11.30am to 2.30pm and then from 5.30pm to 11pm.

On Friday it is open from 11.30am to 3pm and then 5.30pm to 11pm. On Saturday it runs from 11.30am to 9.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased in advance, but there will also be cash admissions on the door at all sessions.

Entry is free for those with a valid CAMRA membership card.

Organisers advised people to arrive early at the venue, off St Andrews Street, to avoid queues.

For more information about the event visit www.norwichcamra.org.uk