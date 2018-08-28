Search

Norwich charity staff brave 10,000ft skydive to help beat eating disorders

PUBLISHED: 15:15 12 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:17 12 September 2018

Neha Matkar, finance assistant for Beat who will be taking part in the 10,000ft skydive in aid of the eating disorders charity. Picture; Beat

Neha Matkar, finance assistant for Beat who will be taking part in the 10,000ft skydive in aid of the eating disorders charity. Picture; Beat

Archant

Three members of staff from the Norwich-based charity Beat are preparing to face their fears and take part in a 10,000ft skydive.

On Saturday, October 6, Andrea Auburn, Emily Battersby-Case, and Neha Matkar will take part in the Big Jump alongside dozens of other volunteers to raise money for eating disorder sufferers and their families.

The UK’s leading eating disorder charity, Beat aims to the end stigma around eating disorders and ensure people get earlier and better treatment.

Last year the charity directly helped more than 17,000 people, and this year is aiming to increase that number to 40,000.

Ms Auburn said: “Eating disorders are devastating illnesses that impact families for years. We’re facing our fears in order to show support for the brave people battling their illnesses and ensure that Beat can be there when people need us most.”

An estimated 1.25 million people suffer from eating disorders, serious mental illnesses that include binge eating disorder, anorexia and bulimia.

