Norwich artist’s work to be displayed in famous gallery

PUBLISHED: 08:24 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:38 05 September 2018

Will Teather with his radial paintings. Picture. Dot Howard

Archant

A Norwich based artist has been given his first one-man show in central London in a gallery known for exhibiting work by artists such as Banksy and Damien Hirst.

Will Teather's record breaking piece of a Norwich Book Shop. Picture. Dot HowardWill Teather's record breaking piece of a Norwich Book Shop. Picture. Dot Howard

Will Teather, 38, who is the Artist-In-Residence for Norwich Arts Centre, will be exhibiting at The Underdog Gallery, in the Railway Arches of London Bridge.

The title of the show, Maximalist Banquet, refers to the painter’s interest in excess and overloading his images with both subject matter, colour and symbolism.

The artist gained wide recognition in the art world in 2015 after he broke the record for the highest sale at London’s prestigious event, The Other Art Fair.

His piece was a 360 panorama of a Norwich bookshop painted onto a sphere.

The exhibition opens on September 7 and runs through to the 25, between 12pm - 7pm Tuesday to Saturday and to 5pm on Sundays.

Topic Tags:

